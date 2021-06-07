The Greek islands aim to go “Covid-free” to welcome tourists – BBC News





The Greek islands have an ambitious plan to attract visitors this summer – including all of its inhabitants. In 2020, the country allowed only 25% of the regular number of visitors. The goal of “Operation Blue Freedom” is to turn the country’s islands, such as Milos, into a “Covid-free” travel destination. Many locals in Milos are based on tourism and support a reopening plan. But not everyone is so optimistic. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Coronavirus #Greece #BBCNews.



source