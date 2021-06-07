Liz Cheney has yet to back Trump in a new interview





Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney accused former President Donald Trump of committing the January 6 Capitol uprising by committing the most serious breach of the president’s oath of office – and accused Kevin McCarthy of making a jab at the House Minority Leadership on Trump’s subsequent visit -a-Lago. “I was shocked. I couldn’t imagine any justification for doing so,” Cheney said of McCarthy’s visit to Trump on David Axelrod’s “The Ax Files” podcast, recorded on Saturday afternoon at the University of Chicago Alumni weekend. event. “And I asked him why he did it, and he told me, well, he was just in the neighborhood, basically.” House Republicans fired Cheney from his leadership position last month when Trump lied because he won the election – because of the expulsion approved by McCarthy. Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has repeatedly clashed with McCarthy, Trump, and then tried to join the Republican base in mid-2022. Listen to the full interview in the movie “Ax Files.” https://cnn.it/3inbdKR

