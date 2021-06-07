Uncategorized
Earthquake Report: Magnitude Medium Earthquake. 4.2 – 18 km northwest of Tabriz, East Azerbaijan, Iran, Monday, June 07, 2021
Tabriz / Mild shaking (MMI IV): I got up from bed | 3 users found this interesting.
19.1 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: feel
Tabriz (19.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds
17.4 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds
17.4 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds
14.8 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds
Urmia (126.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds
Tabriz (16.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds
Tabriz (17.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)
Tabriz / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)
Tabriz / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz (21.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 5-10 seconds
21.5 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds
17.3 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
Tabriz / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds
Tabriz / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 s: On the verge of falling asleep, I suddenly felt it …
Tabriz / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz (17.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: I slept in my bed, very loud
Tabriz / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)
16.6 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds
22.6 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds
Tabriz / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Head Protrusion / 2-5 seconds: A massive sound made us wake up, and we also felt the earthquake for a few seconds.
Tabriz / moderate vibration (MMI V)
Tabriz / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
19.2 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds
15.9 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)
Khosrowsha (32.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds
19.7 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds
30.7 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / shaking and rolling / 1-2 seconds
Home / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 5-10 seconds
Tabriz / mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 s: felt clearly
Tabriz / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Shaking and rolling / 1-2 seconds
Tabriz (23 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: I was asleep, it woke me up
Tabriz / moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds
Tabriz (18.4 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds
Tabriz / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 2-5 seconds
19.4 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds
18.4 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)
18.8 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds
25 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: Woke me up
17.8 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was in bed.
Tabriz / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds-5
18.4 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 2-5secs: Had a terrible sound
16.7 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds
Tabriz (14.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)
Tabriz / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz (22.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz (20 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 10-15 seconds
18.1 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)
25.2 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Shaking and rolling / 5-10 sec
Tabriz / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 s
Tabriz (26.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds
Tabriz / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: I was sleeping on the right side and suddenly I felt like I was shivering on my bed. I live on the 5th floor and I think the strength should be around 3-3.5 degrees according to my previous experiences.
Tabriz / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 10-15 seconds
Tabriz / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds
23.6 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds
Tabriz / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz/weak vibration (MMI III)
tabriz / moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: moderate shaking
19.1 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds
Tabriz, Iran / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 5-10 seconds: It’s the middle of the night and we’re all asleep. Because if we feel it when we sleep. We woke up. It vibrates horizontally from side to side.
Tabriz/weak vibration (MMI III)
17.7 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz / moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds 2
Tabriz (22.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 15-20 seconds
14.8 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking
25.6 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rocking my head (up and down) / 5-10 seconds: I feel like I’m in bed
20.2 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short
21.8 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds
Tabriz / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds
Tabriz (21.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
Tabriz / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz (19.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Intrusion / 1-2 seconds
The house (17.9 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz / moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds 2
Tabriz / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds ثوان
19 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking
Tabriz / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds
Tabriz / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds
East Azerbaijan / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking
Tabriz / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single head protrusion / 15-20 seconds
Tabriz / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds
Sahand University of Technology / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Shaking and Rolling / 5-10 seconds
Tabriz (25.2 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
shabestar / very weak vibration (MMI II)
Bed / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Too short
16.3 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds
18.1 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds
Tabriz / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz / Mild shaking (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 10-15 seconds: It was terrible
Tabriz / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds
Iran East Azerbaijan / Light Shake (MMI IV) / 5-10 s
Tabriz / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 sec: I was scared
Tabriz / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)
18.4 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds
23.3 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)
In Tabriz / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds: roughly one stiff
14.4 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds
33.5 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds
Tabriz / moderate vibration (MMI V) / 1-2 seconds
18.9 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down)
19.2 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 s
Tabriz / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 2-5 seconds
Tabriz / no hair / 2-5 seconds
18.6 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)
18.4 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)
