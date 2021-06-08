Thailand has launched a massive vaccination against Covid – BBC News





As Thailand faces the third wave of coronavirus cases, the country has begun its vaccination program – which aims to deliver a dose of 6m this month. Thailand had previously said it expected to include half of the population by mid-2021, but the expansion of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine was delayed in March due to reports of blood clots, although it was not proven to be related to the owner. As Covide hit many countries in 2020, Thailand escaped its worst pandemic, but it is now its deadliest outbreak. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCNews #Thailand #Covid.



