Raja GC High School in Sylhet tends to create huge cracks after earthquakes





Two 3.8-magnitude tremors hit the area within minutes before 6:30 p.m. Monday, spreading panic among residents who rushed from buildings to safety.

The epicenter was in southern Surma, 188 km northeast of Dhaka.

The school’s principal, Abdul Momen, said a staff member informed him of the cracks that occurred in the two-storey building after the earthquakes.

The headmaster said after inspecting the building that the building also tilted while the plaster had peeled off in places.

He called on the authorities to repair the building before the closure due to the Corona virus ends.

Named after the late mayor Badruddin Ahmad Kamran, the building’s ground floor was constructed in 2006, and the second in 2017. The school was established in 1886 by Raja Girish Chandra.

Mayor Arrifull Hawk Choudhury visited the school on Monday night.

“The building looks very dangerous due to cracks in a number of places. We have to learn some lessons from this. We cannot be emotional. We must take quick steps after talking to the relevant authorities,” he said.

Mayor Arifull said authorities are taking steps to demolish all vulnerable buildings in the city.

After at least four earthquakes in four hours on May 29, Sylhet was hit by an earthquake the next morning, causing panic and calling in experts to arrange regular safety drills.

Authorities closed 24 buildings declared at risk after the earthquakes. One of the buildings also collapsed after the tremors.

The Dhaka University Earth Observatory detected the epicenter of last month’s earthquake near the eastern end of the Dawki fault, a large fault along the southern border of the Shillong Plateau that causes seismic hazards in neighboring regions, including northeastern Bangladesh.

Experts fear that recent earthquakes may carry an omen that it is an active seismic zone and that a massive earthquake could occur at any time.

