The older sister is caring for 6 siblings after her parents killed Covid-19z





India’s second wild wave has affected children across the country. According to the Indian Commission on the Rights of the Child, more than 1,700 children have been orphaned since the pandemic began. 577 lost their parents between April 1 and May 25 this year. CNN’s Vedika Sud talks to her older sister – who is now the first caregiver in a family of seven siblings who lost their mother and then their father in the second wild wave. #CNN # News #CNNi.



source