Big winners of Bafta TV awards – BBC News





Michaela Coel has been nominated for Best Actress at the Bafta TV Awards for writing and directing the drama I May Destroy You after she also won Baftas. Coel received the Best Actor award and best mini-series at a Bafta TV event in London on Sunday. It’s been two weeks since he won writing and directing at the Bafta Craft Awards that reward background talent. The other winners on Sunday were nominated for Best Actor by Paul Mescal Normal People and Diversity dance group. The group won the “Essential Moment” award for its controversial Got Talent routine in the UK, which reflected the killings of George Floyden and the Black Lives Matter movement. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

