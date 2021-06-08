Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.2 earthquake – Philippine Sea, 124 km east of Surigao City, Philippines, on June 8 5:41 am (GMT +8)





Jun 7 21:48 UTC: First to arrive: GFZ in 7 minutes. June 7 21:50: The epicenter has been corrected by 2.5 km (1.5 mi) toward the ENE.

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake was reported early in the morning near the city of Surigao, Surigao del Norte, Karaja, Philippines, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake struck on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 5:41 am local time. Shallow depth 10 km. Shallow earthquakes are more strongly felt than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The epicenter (EMSC), which listed it as a 5.3 magnitude earthquake, and based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Santa Monica (population 2,300) which is located 60 km from the epicenter, Pilar (population 2,400) 60 km, Lepas (3,400 inhabitants) 70 km, Daba (population 8800) 71 km, Del Carmen (4300) 72 km, Sokoro (9700) 88 km, Surigao (87800) 124 km, and Tandag (29,000) 125 km. Depth if this changes and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: June 7, 2021 21:41:09 UTC – local time at the epicenter: June 8 5:41 am (GMT +8) Strength: 5.2 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 10.14°N/ 126.57°E (Philippine Sea, Philippines) Nearest volcano: Baku (130 km/81 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 60 km (37 mi) ENE from Santa Monica (Population: 2,280) -> See nearby earthquakes! 60 km (37 mi) ENE from Pillar (POP: 2,390) -> See nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) north of Daba (population: 8820) -> See nearby earthquakes! 72 km (45 mi) ENE of Del Carmen (Population: 4280) -> See nearby earthquakes! 88 km (55 mi) north of Sokoro (pop: 9740) -> See nearby earthquakes! 124 km (77 mi) ENE from Surigao City (population: 87,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 125 km (78 mi) northeast of Tandag City (population: 29,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 174 km (108 mi) northeast of Butuan (population: 309700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 294 km (183 miles) east from Cebu City (Population: 798,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 784 km (487 mi) southeast of Manila (population: 1,600,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 205 km (127 mi) ESE from Leyte Island (population: 2,388,500 people) -> See nearby earthquakes! 294 km (183 miles) northeast of Mindanao (population: 25,537,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Moderate rain 28.5°C (83°F), Humidity: 70%, Wind: 3 m/s (5 knots) Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Rated outgoing power: 4 x 1012 Joules (1.11 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 951 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you!

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 16 km2 (= 6 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 7 km (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Twice the length of the fault zone. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (see map below for verification).

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos