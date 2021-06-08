Brexit: EU citizens in the UK are worried about the future





Millions of EU citizens living in the UK were given until the end of this month to apply for a fixed status quo. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

It is feared that many people will not meet this deadline and want to extend their campaigns. But even for those who have processed the applications, there is no certificate to verify your status, only a digital code. That’s not good enough, say now if people who are concerned about access to NHS treatment or who are visiting their country are afraid of problems returning to the UK. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source