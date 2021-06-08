Covide’s death ‘unknown’ in rural India – BBC News





The second Covid wave destroyed the hospital in India and then the incinerators ran out of space. While the cities were hit for the first time, a second wave of coronavirus soon reached rural areas of the country, with hundreds of deaths due to poor or no access to health care. Most were not even able to take the Covid test. Experts believe that the number of deaths in rural India today is much higher than that recorded in official statistics. The BBC visited the villages of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, one of the most affected, to investigate the alleged minimum number of such deaths. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source