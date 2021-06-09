The victim of Windrush died without government apology or compensation





A man who has lived in the UK for more than 50 years was misclassified as an illegal immigrant, thanks to repeated mistakes by the Home Office, the Parliamentary Ombudsman has found. Rupert Everett died in 2019 before receiving a pardon or compensation from the government. His family said he was terribly frightened with the hope of being forced to return to Jamaica, a country he had only visited twice since he was a teenager. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

