Forced to sell the kidney: Desperate Afghans leave organs to survive





It is an illegal trade in human organs that catches people who are desperate to get the money they are willing to risk. In Afghanistan, patients are so desperate for a life-saving transplant that they are willing to pay the cost. And no one in the hospitals that do the surgery asks too many questions. Five of the six siblings met a family who sold their kidneys. And we should point out, there are some harsh testimonies in this report. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source