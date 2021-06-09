A member of the public slaps the French president Macron





A man who received a slap in the face from French President Emmanuel Macron while talking to citizens during a visit to southeastern France on Tuesday showed a video of the incident posted on social media. The footage, shared by CNN-affiliated BFM, saw Macron walking along a metal fence and wrapping a man’s arm in the crowd to greet the audience in the village of Tain-l’Hermitage in the Drôme region of France. . The man, holding Macron’s arm, slapped the president on the left cheek as he was proclaiming the end of “Macronie” – a pejorative term used in the French press for Macron’s presidency. Macron’s security details quickly intervened as he confronted the man as the president was walking away from the metal fence. #OneWorld #CNN #MelissaBell.



source