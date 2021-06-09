Muslim family killed in Canadian truck attack – BBC News





Four members of a Muslim family were killed in a "pre-planned" vehicle attack on Sunday, Canadian police said. It was held in the province of the city of Ontario in the city of London. The only survivor of the family, a nine-year-old boy, is in hospital with serious injuries. A 20-year-old Canadian man has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. The attack has been the worst against Muslims in Canada since six people were killed in a mosque in Quebec in 2017.

