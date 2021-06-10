The UK government is outlawed for awarding the Covid contract to a company associated with Cummings





The Supreme Court has ruled that it was illegal for the government to award a contract to a company run by former Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and former adviser No. 10 Dominic Cummings. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

In a case brought by the Good Law Project campaign team, a court ruled that the decision to pay more than half a million pounds for market research was made public. Dominic Cummings says the deal was quick to save lives at the height of the pandemic.



