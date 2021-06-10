EU “very thin patience” after talking to UK without “Sausage war” agreement





The EU and the UK continue to clash over the UK government’s threat to delay controls on cold meat imported from the mainland to Northern Ireland. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The EU says that any grace period allowed until the end of the post-Brexit system is now over and that it is time to adhere to the rules of the Brexit agreement. The UK says the EU should be more pragmatic. After the talks ended today without compromise, the EU said its patience was “very, very thin”. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source