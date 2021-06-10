



If you thought you felt an earthquake in the Goulburn Valley on Wednesday, June 9, you’re certainly not alone.

Local community groups on Facebook were an uproar shortly after noon with many claiming to have felt the earthquake.

After posing the question to people, the News Facebook page was also inundated with residents from all over Greater Shepparton – and even the wider region – who experienced the alleged earthquake.

Marion Johnson of Tatura said she felt her windows shake on two separate occasions, while Brian Berry, of Rushworth, said all of his windows were shaking so much that he assumed lightning struck particularly close to his house.

Tracey Lines of Mooroopna said something made the sliding glass doors in her home rattling — in fact, residents from 15 different cities suggested they got the feel, including from Euroa, Seymour, Stanhope, Tongala, Rochester and Girgarre.

The real cause of vibration?

Although it is not certain, it is very likely that he is from the Puckapunyal military series.

The Australian Defense Force confirmed that a course for ammunition technicians was held in Puckapunyal this week, after warning local residents that they were likely to encounter more noise than usual during that time.

The ADF has added more expected loud noises each day this week, but it is likely to be higher during cloudy and humid days.

The course teaches Defense Force members how to safely handle and dispose of explosives.

And our Facebook investigators were ubiquitous; Euroa’s Linda Franklin pinned it on the spot, saying she thought someone should blow things up at Puckapunyal.

Irwin DeMello agreed that the Army base must have been “testing new low-level atomic bombs”, although Nathan Barnard expressed at least a degree of skepticism, noting that it had to be a very large explosion to be felt on a large scale. Wide.

But the real investigator was Joe Fisher, who suggested that the ADF folk in Puckapunyal should blow everything up before the end of the fiscal year to get new budget allocations—maybe they’re onto something.

