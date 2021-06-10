Covid-19: Did the pandemic start in a laboratory in Wuhan? – BBC Newsnight





More than 18 months after the pandemic began, the fact that Covid-19 escaped from a Chinese laboratory is sure to attract. Why are the origins of Covid-19 still a mystery? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

After the virus was first detected in China, authorities linked the early Covid cases to the Wuhan seafood market, and scientists theorized that humans first passed the virus from animals. But the controversial claim that the pandemic could have escaped a Chinese lab in recent weeks – which was definitively dismissed by many as a conspiracy theory – is gaining momentum. Now, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced an urgent investigation that will examine the theory as a possible source of the disease. So what do we know about competing theories – and why does the debate matter? Newsnight’s Mark Urban reports. #Newsnight #BBCNews #Coronavirus Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

