Earthquakes: City authorities have started a survey to identify high-risk buildings in Sylhet





Experts from Shah Jalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) and Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) visit a high-risk building on Thursday, June 10, 2021, Dhaka Tribune

Experts from the University of Science and Technology will conduct the survey

The Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) on Thursday launched a survey to identify precarious buildings in the city after a series of recent earthquakes caused panic among local residents.

Experts from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering (CEE) and Department of Petroleum and Mining Engineering (PME) Shah Jalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) visited seven high-risk buildings, including six markets and one hotel on the first day of the survey.

Sources at SCC said all buildings in the city will be subject to the scope of the survey in phases.

A team led by CEE Professor Zuhair Bin Alam inspected the Raja Palace, Surma Market and Ajmer Hotel in the morning.

Later in the afternoon, another team led by the Dean of the College of Applied Sciences and Technology Dr. Mustafa Ahmed visited four other markets. The markets are Madhuban Market, Co-op Building, Mitali Palace and City Supermarket.

During the visit, Professor Mustafa Ahmed said it would take some time to complete the survey. However, they will submit the survey report to the SCC as soon as possible.

Markets closed after the May 30 earthquake, said Raji El-Din, an assistant engineer at SCC. That’s why these buildings were surveyed on an emergency basis. After the survey, Mayor Ariful Haq Choudhury will hold another meeting with the experts to decide on the next course of action.

SCC Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury said a memorandum of understanding will be signed between SCC and SUST soon to survey all buildings in the city in phases.

SUST and SCC on Wednesday pledged to work together to identify high-risk buildings in the city.

Sylhet lies in the plate boundary region near the Dawki fault, a thrust fault with a strike slip component that connects the Sylhet Basin and the Shillong Plateau.

On May 29, the first earthquake with a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale was felt at 10:36 a.m., followed by aftershocks of 4.1 at 10:50 a.m., 2.8 at 11:30 a.m. and 4 at 1:58 evening. Two buildings in the city went down but there were no reports of injuries.

The next day, another earthquake of magnitude 2.8 struck the city of Sylhet.

Later, the Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) authorities conducted an inspection and closed 25 at-risk apartment buildings and markets in the city for 10 days.

The successive earthquakes have caused panic among the locals, who fear a possible major earthquake at some point. Many people who live in high-rise buildings have left the city for their village homes.

