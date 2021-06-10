Playing at the New York Philharmonic Cemetery – BBC News





After Covide closed other venues, the New York Philharmonic performed at an unusual location in a cemetery. They performed at Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery in front of a live audience, something they had missed tremendously over the past year. The event was created by Death of Classical, which hopes to return classical music to unusual places. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

