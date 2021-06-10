Getting enough water from humidified air for emergencies like earthquakes and tsunamis: What the device made by young Ecuadoreans does





On April 16, 2016, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Ecuador, with its epicenter in the Pedernales canton in the province of Manabi. This event left a total of 673 deaths, destruction of infrastructure and chain effects on the electrical systems and drinking water supply of the affected population.

This tragic event inspired a group of students from the University of Yachay Experimental Technology Research in Ecuador, known as Yachay Tech, to create a device that helps extract water from air moisture in an efficient manner. that works to move forward in situations like the one in which that earthquake occurred.

His project is called “Water Y” and its stellar product is a capacitor with important innovations, created by an interdisciplinary group of students, made up of physics students Doménica Garzón, Ariel Cabrera and Cynthia Arias; Christina Rubio from the field of chemistry. and Carlos Chipanteza of Mathematics. who are accompanied by many volunteers such as Andersson Chagna, Santiago Chiriboga, Erick Ojeda and Ruth Villafuerte, who are part of the alliances, marketing and financing.

He made this project viable […] Thanks to this diversity that we have in the group, from different functions, the project now really has a horizon, a north and we have already been able to achieve very positive results,” says Chipanteza.

infinitesimal

“What we’ve done is develop a technology from a nano-material to increase the amount of water that the condensate (products already on the market) can get from the moisture of the environment,” Garzon explains.

Specifically, Rubio details, the device has a large prism or rectangular design, consisting of condensing grids, similar to those usually used in the cultivation of flowers and other crops, that allow the passage of mist (mist), which causes moisture to move the air from its gaseous state to its liquid state; It also has copper tubes, in which the nanomaterial is deposited, which is the innovation they bring to the capacitor.

“This allows us to condense 600 times more than would have been done without the nanomaterial,” Rubio highlights the result and adds that the result is “a capacitor that is cheaper, more accessible, effective and efficient, thanks to these properties provided by the nanomaterial.”

This young woman also points out that the capacitor with the nanomaterial she made provides a “reliable process”, whereby the water produced is suitable for use in various activities.

This highlights that it is another advantage of the device, by noting that “condensation is a natural purification process, that is, polluting particles will not condense,” moreover, it can “determine their condensation in water” thanks to some thermodynamic and chemical parameters.

Its creators say the important thing is to have the right temperature, humidity and pressure for optimum performance.

“Condensation works best in places with high humidity, with warmer island, coastal, and also in the Amazon and in places with fog,” Rubio says.

Agriculture and more

This device was, in concept, made for use in emergency situations, such as an earthquake or tsunami, where access to water could become a critical point.

“Having an unlimited resource at the time and being portable is what can make the difference for people who manage to survive a disaster like this,” Garzon says.

However, its creators decided to direct it to other fields as well, such as agriculture. “We talked to the experts and realized its great applicability in the agricultural sector,” says the young student and explains that their invention allows the creation of thickeners adapted to the size of the crop, which contributes to the difficult situation of many farmers. in the country.

Here comes another comparison with the devices already on the market. For example, as Garzon says, “Condensers with a volume of one cubic meter currently produce approximately 220 liters of water; with innovation, this amount of water, in the same volume, one cubic meter, can be increased to 500 liters in the best conditions” .

Using this device in agriculture, they also seek to change the current irrigation culture. “What is happening now, and the big problems for the big farms, is that because the irrigation is done through irrigation canals, the water gets polluted, and then it gets dragged with chemicals and that ultimately affects the plants and the crops,” a problem that would by using this intensive, just as the waste of vital fluid will be avoided, as is currently the case in seeding, Chipanteza explains.

Another goal is to bring the condenser with nanomaterials to communities where water is difficult to access. “If you have a sector that is short of water and you have the possibility to install a tank for periods when this resource is not available, because you can adapt the device so that it fills that tank and gets the liquid for these seasons,” Cabrera says.

They also consider it possible to use it to obtain another source of water in restaurants, buildings and parks.

ecological footprint

Ultimately, it’s a device that seeks economies of scale and space, but is also more efficient “and that’s exactly what makes it special,” Cabrera says.

Cabrera also points out that the condenser is only one part of Water Y, because these young people are also responsible for providing training and continuing education to create this new culture of obtaining and improving clean water for various uses.

This year, the project was selected as a finalist in the global competition “Hult Prize,” the largest competition for social entrepreneurship in the world, known as the “Student Nobel Prize,” says Rubio, “that seeks to create, develop and launch business problem-solving ideas. Social impacting millions of people Winners receive $1 million in seed capital to develop their idea, plus help and advice from the international business community.

