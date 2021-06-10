Trump’s former WH attorney believes Trump asked him to dissolve Mueller





Former White House adviser Don McGahn Trump confirmed in front of a congressional panel last week that former President Donald Trump had asked the special campaign adviser Robert Mueller to investigate his 2016 campaign with Russia, according to a transcript released Wednesday. The June 4 closed-door conversation marked the end of a two-year trial of Democrats against the Trump administration, and McGahn put the document on the House Judiciary Commission at some of the key moments of Trump’s presidency, including when Trump headed it. McGahn will put pressure on Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to release Mueller – and McGahn has refused. McGahn said Friday that he called Trump’s request a “point of no return.” “If the plaintiff’s attorney general received a lawyer’s order to remove a special piece of advice from the president, he would have to remove the special counsel or resign,” McGahn said. “We still talk about the ‘Saturday night massacre’ decades and decades later.” McGahn told the committee that he did not call Rosenstein in part because he feared he might resign if he felt pressured. “What I wasn’t going to do was create a chain reaction that would cause me to get out of control, in a way that didn’t have the best interests of me, at least as a lawyer, which I think was good for my client, who was the president,” McGahn said. McGahn had already described Trump’s maneuvers against the Mueller group, but the Trump administration blocked him from repeating talks with Congress. #CuomoPrimeTime #CNN #Berria.



