Webber asks for federal funds for local projects | local news





Representative Susan Webber has recommended several local projects, including two in Clatsop County, to consider funding through the US bailout.

State lawmakers have distributed $240 million in federal pandemic relief funds among their counties. While each senator had to suggest how he would like to spend the $4 million, each representative got $2 million.

Representative Susan Webber has requested $420,000 from the US bailout to be used to renovate the Astoria Library.

Emily Lindblom / Asturian

The requests are under consideration in Salem as the legislature moves at the end of the session. Although they are not set in stone, they speak of the priorities of lawmakers.

Weber ordered four capital projects, which means they have to do with construction, repair or renovation. It requested $360,000 from Cannon Beach to be used for resilience projects, $420,000 for Astoria to be used to renovate the Astoria Library, $400,000 to move main raw water at Anderson Creek to Nahalim and $820,000 for wastewater treatment resilience and wells in Bay City.

Weber said the projects are in line with her priorities of enhancing water and sanitation capacity, earthquake and tsunami resistance.

Tellamook Republicans said $2 million distributed to House District 32 isn’t a lot of money, but she worked with Senator Betsy Johnson and Representative Brad Witt to look at all projects submitted and to make sure most areas in their counties were covered.

“Some of the smaller areas were chosen because they don’t have a lot of opportunity to be able to cash in on any kind of dollars right now,” Weber said. “I asked all the different municipalities and organizations in my area what is most important to them.”

Astoria City Manager Brett Estes said that if federal funding is obtained, he hopes it will enable the city to further achieve its goals of reshaping the library in the first phase of the project.

“We worked with the project architect to look at what kind of items specifically we would be able to do with this funding,” Estes said.

High on the list of priorities is renovating the reading room to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act’s Accessibility Guidelines. The proposed library project also includes updating the children’s area, redesigning the lending office, and placing new windows on the north wall.

Weber said resilience after earthquakes and tsunamis will be especially important because many North Coast communities lie right next to the ocean.

“Communities across the Sahel have taken the initiative to build that flexibility into their plans, but they need funding to fund this to make it a reality,” she said.

Cannon Beach has proposed several small projects that fit into the earthquake and tsunami resistance category. One is to provide reliable power for survival buffer sites – places to hold stockpiles of emergency supplies.

“We’ve made major upgrades to our spool sites, but we’re going to need maintenance,” said Bruce Saint-Denis, City Manager for Cannon Beach. “This would be much easier to achieve using the electrical power of the sites.”

Other projects at Cannon Beach include replacing the main pumping station’s generator, as the current engine is an old military surplus model that has become unreliable; Replacing the haystack pumping station’s main line and mechanical systems to update the control panel that triggers tsunami warnings; And replacement of the generator at the Ikola pumping station.

“The money that I hope will be allocated to that area will be broken down into those smaller projects so that they can be accomplished,” Weber said.

The funds allocated may or may not cover all project costs.

Weber said she is still waiting to hear the federal guidelines for what can be funded through the US bailout, and cannot guarantee that her requests will be met by the legislature.

