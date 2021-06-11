Dengue fever was reduced by 77% in innovative mosquito tests





Scientists expect that dengue fever is one step closer to eradicating fever after a successful trial in Indonesia, where cases fell by 77 percent, manipulating mosquitoes that spread it.

They took advantage of a bacterium called Wolbachia that stops the insect's ability to spread the disease. Channel 4 News spoke with Dr. Katie Anders from the World Mosquito Program.



