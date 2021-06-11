In 3 years more than 6,000 sex crimes were reported in and around schools





More than 6,300 sexual assault and harassment allegations were reported to schools in and around England and Wales over the past three years, with at least five offenses per day being equivalent, Channel 4 News has revealed.

About 633 of those reports were rapes or attempted rapes.



