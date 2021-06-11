Jeffrey Toobin returns to CNN and confronts his absence





Jeffrey Toobin returned to CNN on Thursday as the network’s chief legal analyst, eight months after he revealed himself in a Zoom call with colleagues at The New Yorker. Anchovy Toobin Alisyn Camerota was interviewed on “CNN Newsroom” about the incident and the latest legal news. “I think we should correct what happened in the months we saw you,” Camerota said. He summed up the situation and said, “To quote Jay Leno, ‘what the hell were you thinking?’ Toobin described himself as a “flawed man who makes mistakes” and said his behavior was “deeply moronic and indefensible.” He added, “I didn’t think other people could see it,” but admitted he was not a defender. In the interview, Toobin apologized to his wife and family for the people and colleagues who were on the Zoom call that day. “And I feel like I read my work and saw people on CNN who thought I was a better person than this. So you know, I have to rebuild a lot, but I feel very privileged and very lucky to try to do that,” he said. Toobin said he has spent “miserable months” in the air “trying to be a better person.” He referred to “therapy”. public service such as working in a food bank; and the upcoming book, about the Oklahoma City bombing. “I’m trying to make people trustworthy people again,” he said. From now on, Toobin will return to CNN regularly in his role as a legal analyst, a spokesman confirmed. Toobin said he is “extremely grateful” to continue working online. #JeffreyToobin #CNN #New Room.



source