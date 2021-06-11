Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.6 earthquake – Molucca Sea, 158 km east of Gorontalo, Indonesia, on June 11 10:23 am (GMT +8)





An average earthquake of 5.6 magnitude at a depth of 72 km

Jun 11 02:30 UTC: First to arrive: GFZ in 6 minutes. Jun 11 02:31: Volume has been recalculated from 5.7 to 5.6. The depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 87.0 to 86.0 km (54 to 53 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 2.2 km (1.4 mi) west of …. [show all] … Jun 11 02:32: Volume has been recalculated from 5.6 to 5.7. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 86.0 to 83.0 km (53 to 52 miles). Epicenter position corrected by 2.5 km (1.5 mi) toward WNW Jun 11 02:35: Now using data updates from BMKG11 Jun 02:40: Hypocenter depth recalculated from 14.0 to 72.0 km (from 8.7 to 45 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 11 km (7 mi) northwest.

Date and Time: Jun 11, 2021 02:23:44 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Jun 11 10:23 AM (GMT +8) Strength: 5.6 Depth: 72.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 0.05°N/ 124.4°E (Molucca Sea, Indonesia) Nearest volcano: Ampang (82 km/51 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 148 km (92 mi) SW Tomohon (population: 27,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 151 km (94 mi) southwest of Tondano (Kabupaten Minahasa) (population: 33,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 158 km (98 mi) ESE of Gorontalo (population: 144,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 167 km (104 mi) southwest of Manado (pop: 451900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 179 km (111 mi) southwest of Bitung (population: 137,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 211 km (131 mi) ENE from Luke (population: 47,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 342 km (212 mi) WSW of Ternate (Population: 101,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 360 km (223 mi) WSW from Sofifi (Kota Tidore Kepulauan) (population: 36,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 495 km (307 mi) north of Kendari (population: 195,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 592 km (368 mi) northwest of Ambon City (Population: 355,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clouds broken 28.4 °C (83 °F), Humidity: 77%, Wind: 6 m/s (11 knots) From SSW primary data source: Indonesia Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. ) Estimated released energy: 1.6 x 1013 joules (4.4 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 3,788 tons of TNT or 0.2 atomic bomb!) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short "I felt it" report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn't feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts.

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5,672 km Indonesia: Southern Molucca SeaBMKG 5,580 km Indonesia: MOLUCCA SEAEMSC 5,783 km Indonesia: Southern Molucca SeaGFZ 5,6106 kmIndonesia: Near ManadoRENASS 5,564 km147 ESE of Gorontalo, Indonesia

Bitung (178.4 km NE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 30-60 seconds (reported by our app) 1091 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Imperceptible: I did not feel (reported by our app) Tomohon (148.5 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) 150.8 km NE of epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 40 km2 (= 15 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 11 km (7 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (see map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, newest first (0 earthquakes so far, frequently updated): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

