Earthquake Info: Light Mag. Earthquake 3.5 – 5.3 miles east of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County, California, USA, on Friday, June 11, 2021 3:45 am (GMT -7)

Gilroy, California (11.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] /Moderate vibration (MMI V) /Horizontal swing (sideways) / 5-10 seconds: I live on the third floor of a new apartment complex. It felt like something hit the side of the building and then there was a swaying back and forth motion. I have been through many earthquakes. This scared me a little. My heart is still racing. | One user found this interesting.

Watsonville (6.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds: One jolt was good, woke me up from a deep sleep. | 2 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Blanca LN I ln Watsonville California / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Swinging horizontally (sideways) / 2-5 s: The earthquake felt as if my hose was riding on a very small wave Something like this | One user found this interesting.

Watsonville / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking: It felt strong and my pets felt it too. I thought it was the start of a bigger one. It left me feeling uneasy. | One user found this interesting.

San Jose/very weak shaking (MMI II)/single side shaking/very short: I felt my bed shook briefly and heard the house screeching. Thought it was unlikely it was an earthquake, but upon verification, one was reported just a minute ago. | One user found this interesting.

Gilroy, California (6 km from the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI V): A sudden, high tremor. woke us up. Scary. The heater made a loud noise as the damper closed. | One user found this interesting.

14.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Head Protrusion / 1-2 seconds: 1 violent jolt! | One user found this interesting.

8.3 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Very Low Vibration (MMI II): Big Bomb Sound It must feel like a truck has crashed into the house and nothing else | One user found this interesting.

Gilroy (9.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: I was very tired and finally fell asleep and then the stupid earthquake woke me up. | One user found this interesting.

Watsonville, California (8.3 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: Strong impact from Vibration getting worse as it was | One user found this interesting.

Watsonville / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: A sudden burst of energy and shaking was felt. | One user found this interesting.

On the second floors of the bed/moderate vibration (MMI V)/rattling, shaking/2-5 sec: Very loud shaking and noise thought this was significant. | One user found this interesting.

Elkhorn Slough / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Like spirits have come to take over! | One user found this interesting.

92821 (476.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 15-20 sec: 20-30 sec light vibration

Pajaro Dunes, California (14.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / very short

46 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / very short

San Juan Bautista, CA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

San Jose / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single side shaking / 2-5 seconds: 3 seconds Very weak but I feel it

Watsonville / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Capitola CA / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds: The earthquake was felt, it was a slight rattling for 20 seconds or so. Although it was a very light earthquake, we are very concerned because we are in a coastal city, so we fear a tsunami. It looks like this earthquake was based on land and not from the sea so I think we’re fine.

Watsonville CA / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 s: Location; Hwy 152 @ Mt. Madonna Inn. Vigorous shaking for about 3-5 seconds.

Safari SJ 95123 motor / Very weak (MMI II) vibration / Single side vibration / Too short: Very small tremor, also creased house. It was 3:49 a.m. June 11th.

Santa Cruz / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short

Watsonville / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / 1-2 sec: 1 tremor

Just lying in bed (183.6 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: Very short mild vibration

Royal Oak Watsonville California / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Aptos, California. Mild vibration (MMI IV)

San Jose / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

Watsonville California (11.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: mild shaking and 2 to 3 seconds of shaking. On the western shore, descend on the red roof on highway 1. Moderate and steady shaking

Watsonville / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: bed shaking and waking

Capitola / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: no comment

Watsonville / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I felt the shaking on my bed

Gilroy / Moderate Shake (MMI V) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 seconds: My whole apartment shook

Watsonville / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short

176.4 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds: The bed really felt shakingهتزاز

Morgan Hill / Very Low Shake (MMI II) / Complex Roll (Tilt in Multiple Directions) / 2-5 sec

San Jose (37.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 sec: Windows shaking, bed shaking.

Watsonville, CA / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 2-5 seconds: I was about to fall asleep when I felt my bed moving and assumed someone in the house was shaking it until I heard a squeak in the house. The shaking only lasted for 5 seconds, but I was honestly scared thinking it would last longer or start to vibrate more.

Watsonville / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Watsonville California / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / Too Short

95,073 / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short: Woke me up. It seemed like a very slight shaking.

Watsonville (9.3 km west of the epicenter) [Map] /mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short: I was asleep and woke up to the rattling of the heater and my dog ​​barking

95020 / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Watsonville / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Watsonville / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Shake and Roll / Very Short

95020 / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Watsonville / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short: Wake me up

San Martin (18.3 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec: walls vibrate

Watsonville California / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Gilroy, CA / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single lateral shaking / Very short: shaking and rapid tremor. Wake me up

Watsonville/Moderate shaking (MMI V)

Watsonville / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swings / 2-5 seconds

Watsonville / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Watsonville / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short

Watsonville / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Watsonville / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds

Gilroy, CA / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral)

Gilroy California / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Royal Oaks, California (7.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

22.2 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: Wake me up

Las lomas / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds

Watsonville / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking: Windows shook hard

Gilroy (11.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: very frightened

San Jose (42.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Windows shaking

hill morgan / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: little shaking

Watsonville, California (8.5 km west of the epicenter) [Map] /Mild shake (MMI IV)/2-5 s: Made all dogs in neighborhood bark. Shake about 3 seconds. I heard the house shaking

Watsonville Cali (7.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV): Windows shook badly

San Francisco (116.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds: moving back and forth in my bed

Watsonville (8.3 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 sec: felt energized

Watsonville, California (8.3 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 sec: house vibration.

San Jose / Very weak shaking (MMI II)

26.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short

Menlo Park, California (62.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: rattling and slight shaking heard, shaking

19.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Capitola, California (26.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

