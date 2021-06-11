Boris Johnson and Joe Biden discuss Brexit and Northern Ireland at G7 summit – BBC News





Boris Johnson has met with President Biden ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall. They were committed to working together on a variety of global challenges. The prime minister said the meeting this afternoon was a “fresh breeze”. Joe Biden said they would confirm the special relationship. The two leaders also discussed post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland, after Biden warned that the UK’s conflict with border controls over the EU should not jeopardize the peace process. Sophie Raworth presents political editor Laura News Kuenssberg and North American editor Jon Sopel at BBC News Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source