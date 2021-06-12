Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.9 earthquake – 48 km northwest of Bukittinggi, West Sumatra, Indonesia, on June 12 4:37 am (GMT +7)





An average earthquake of 4.9 magnitude, at a depth of 10 km

Jun 11 21:44 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 7 minutes. Jun 11 21:45: Data updates from BMKG now used Jun 11 21:50: Epicenter corrected 1.1 km (0.7 mi) toward E.

Updated Friday, June 11, 2021, 21:54

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hits Bukittinggi, West Sumatra, Indonesia

4.9 earthquake June 12 4:37 am (GMT +7)

Just 17 minutes ago, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred near Bukittinggi, West Sumatra, Indonesia. The tremor was recorded early in the morning on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:37 am local time, at a shallow depth of 10 km below the surface of the earth, the event was presented by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, the first agency Earthquake monitoring report. Based on the initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Bukittinggi (population 98,700) located 48 km from the epicenter, Pariaman (population 92,200) 64 km, Payakumbuh (population 121,600) 70 km, and Padang (population 840,400) Within 106 km includes other towns or cities close to the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak tremor, Soluk (population 48,400) and located 109 km from the epicenter, VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if Another important news about the earthquake was made available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: Jun 11, 2021 21:37:22 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Jun 12 4:37 AM (GMT +7) Size: 4.9 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 0.05°S /100.03°E (West Sumatra, Indonesia) Nearest volcano: Talakmau (15 km/9 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 48 km (30 mi) NW of Bukittinggi (Population: 98,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 64 km (40 mi) N. Bariaman (population: 92,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 70 km (43 mi) west of Payakumbuh (population: 121,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 106 km (66 mi) northwest of Padang (population: 840,400) – > See nearby earthquakes! 109 km (68 mi) northwest of Seoluk (population: 48,400) -> see nearby earthquakes 128 km (79 mi) northwest of Sejongong (population: 27,800) -> see nearby earthquakes! 169 km (105 mi) WSW Pekanbaru (Riau) (population: 704,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 180 km (112 mi) southeast of Padangsidembuan (North Sumatra) (population: 100,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 187 km (116 mi) miles) southwest of Balaibongot (Riau) (population: 56,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 400 km (248 mi) southwest of Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) (population: 1,454,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 22.7 °C (73 °F), Humidity: 90%, Wind: 1 m/s (3 knots) from the northeast Primary data source: Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency of Indonesia) Rated released energy: 1.4 x 1012 joules (392 MW/h, equivalent to 338 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4,910 kmSouthern Sumatra, IndonesiaBMKG unspecifiedn / aWest Sumatra, Indonesia VolcanoDiscovery 4,741 km52 Km NNW of Bukittinggi, Indonesia USA 4,740 km south of SUMATRA, INDONESIAEMSC User reports for this earthquake (7)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

2996.5 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported by our app)

Pasaman Barat (28.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 20-30 seconds

Bariaman / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds 5

Bukittinggi (43.4 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

maninjau/mild vibration (MMI IV)

Padang (98.1 km from SSE epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Kinali (11.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 5-10 seconds: With a large acoustic oscillation in the ground

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos