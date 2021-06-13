No damage report after Meulaboh earthquake: Disaster Mitigation Agency





Meulaboh, Aceh (Antara) – The 4.9-magnitude earthquake that rocked the city of Meulaboh in Aceh province in the early hours of Saturday did no damage, according to the West Aceh Disaster Mitigation Agency.

“As of Saturday evening, we had not received any report of damage from the earthquake,” said Mashuri, the agency’s control room coordinator.

The epicenter was at 3.92 degrees north latitude and 95.86 degrees east longitude, 38 km southwest of Meulaboh, the capital of West Aceh region, and at a depth of 39 km.

He pointed out that the earthquake, which occurred at 02:13 am local time, caused panic among many residents in the coastal areas of the city.

He urged local residents to hurry out of their homes for safety reasons but to maintain calm any time an earthquake occurs.

Earthquakes regularly rock different parts of Indonesia as the country lies on the Pacific belt, also known as the Ring of Fire, where many tectonic plates meet and cause frequent volcanic and seismic activities.

Sumatra and many of the small islands off its coastal areas are prone to earthquakes.

From May 28 to June 3, 2021, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency’s (BMKG) Medan branch, for example, recorded 48 earthquakes that shook areas in North Sumatra and Aceh provinces.

The agency classified most of them as shallow earthquakes that occurred on multiple faults, in subduction zones, and outliers.

Active faults that caused the quake occurred in Solmium, Central Aceh, Patti Si, Renon and Toro,” according to agency spokesperson Iridwati.

Aceh province, located at the northernmost tip of Sumatra island, was also hit by the most severe earthquake ever, followed by a tsunami on December 26, 2004.

It is reported that the disaster, which also affected certain coastal areas in countries such as Thailand, Sri Lanka and India, killed about 230,000 people.

The last deadly earthquake that shook Indonesia was in West Sulawesi Province on January 15, 2021.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake, which was followed by several aftershocks, struck Mamogo and Majin districts, killing more than 100 people and destroying many buildings.

