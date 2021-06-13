Stay prepared for anything with this 3-Day Emergency Kit





Emergency preparedness is not something to take lightly. When you take a few simple steps to prepare for natural disasters, you will not only protect yourself and your family, but you will also gain some much-needed peace of mind.

Survival experts and government officials stress the importance of creating a plan for emergencies and natural disasters, whether it’s a fire, hurricane, hurricane, flood, or earthquake. Part of making a plan is investing in supplies that will be there when you need them. Eton Corp’s 3-Day Emergency Kit with American Red Cross contains survival essentials so you can prepare for the worst.

When you open the Eton emergency kit, you’ll find food rations, bags of drinking water, tissues, hand warmers, a waterproof coat, an emergency survival blanket, and a waterproof match box. All of these items are there to keep you alive if your access to food, water, shelter and electricity is cut off. This 37-piece first aid kit contains the essentials of trauma management.

This five-in-one survival whistle allows you to signal rescuers for help. The American Red Cross FRX2 hand crank radio can be used to set emergency information. It works as a flashlight and charger so you can power up your phone. This set takes care of the basics of survival. Personalize your emergency bag by adding copies of important documents, extra medication, pet food, and anything else you might need in the event of a disaster.

Get this Eton Corp set, designed to last for three days for $55 with promo code: SAFETY25. Reduce anxiety about emergencies by knowing you have a plan and the tools you need to survive. Don’t wait for a warning of a major storm or flood to start preparing for a disaster. Make a small investment today so you can be stocked for the future.

