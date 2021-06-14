‘Beyond Nixon’: Pelosi Trump has complained that the DOJ is playing against political enemies





The decision by the Trump-era Justice Department to secretly democratize data in the House Intelligence Committee went beyond the harmful actions of former President Richard Nixon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday. The California Democrat also believes former Chief Prosecutors Jeff Sessions and William Barr and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should testify before Congress. “What the administration has done, the Department of Justice, the leadership of the former president goes beyond Richard Nixon. Richard Nixon had a list of enemies. It is a weakening of the rule of law,” Pelosi told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday. Prosecutors in the Trump administration’s Justice Department called Apple in 2018 for data on the accounts of Democrats on the House Intelligence Commission, along with their employees and family, as part of a leak investigation. Prosecutors were allegedly looking for sources behind the news about relations between Russia and Trump. Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and California’s Eric Swalwell have revealed that they were on target. The speaker added that the Chamber will look into the matter, and the Chief Inspector of the Department of Justice will also look at how the investigation has been conducted. Sessions, who was the chief prosecutor at the time of the summons, resigned from Russia-related issues. Barr told Politico on Friday that he did not remember discussing it with a parliamentary poll, and CNN reported that Rosenstein privately told people he was unaware of the citation. Pelosi appeared unbelievable on Sunday that Sessions, Barr and Rosenstein were not aware of the activity within the Justice Department. “How could it be that the investigation of members of the other branch of government and the press and the rest could also be done and the chief prosecutors did not know? Who are these people? And they are still in the Department of Justice?” He said. “This is not in doubt: whatever the president, whatever the party, that cannot be the way to go.” Asked on Sunday whether Bash could call three former Trump Justice Department officials to testify, Pelosi said he hopes they want to “respect the rule of law” before the House examines that step. #NancyPelosi #StateoftheUnion #DanaBash.



source