New geological study shows fault lines meet within the SLC S





Salt Lake City, Utah – Two active fault lines appear to connect beneath downtown Salt Lake City, according to a newly published geological study.

Scientists believe they have the potential to cause more harm than previously thought. Utah is believed to have a 50 percent risk of a major, destructive earthquake along the Wasatch Fault within 50 years.

Read: One year later, here’s what scientists have learned since the 5.7-magnitude earthquake near Magna

“It has been a prominent question in the seismic world: What happens when one fault ends and another begins?” Lee Liberty of Boise State University said during an interview with FOX 13 News.

In the heart of Salt Lake City, scientists have taken Earth’s ultrasounds and generated tiny earthquakes to see how the Earth has moved in the last 10,000 years.

“There may be more faults under the city that we weren’t aware of,” said Adam McCain, a geologist with the Utah Geological Survey.

For three years, Liberty and McCain worked on a study published last week in The Seismic Record, a journal of the American Seismological Society.

They discovered that the warm springs fault near Peak Street may connect underground with the East Seat fault. They can, even, vibrate wildly at the exact same time.

“One thing we have learned is that these faults are connected below Salt Lake City, but they are interconnected among other parts of the faults. This is another place for potential seismic hazard or elevated earthquakes,” Lee said.

According to the study, a large earthquake has the potential to permanently deform the Earth.

WATCH: $23 million is still needed for earthquake repairs to two Salt Lake City landmarks

The ground can split and expose the building to severe damage to the roof.

Even moderate earthquakes can cause low-angle landslides and liquefaction, as the soil temporarily acts like a liquid and foundations can settle or collapse.

“Be prepared for something we know is going to happen, and we don’t know when it will happen,” McCain said.

While the researchers don’t want to scare people, they say it’s important to know the risks and be prepared.

Information on how to prepare for the earthquake can be found here.

