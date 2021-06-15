Uncategorized
Russian mercenaries accused of atrocities in the Central African Republic
CNN has found disturbing evidence of human rights atrocities by Russian mercenaries in the Central African Republic. CNN’s Clarissa Ward and her team were denied entry into the country because of previous reports by CNN about mercenary activities. CNN, working with local journalists and an independent investigative team called The Sentry, has gathered evidence of a pattern of abuse, a UN expert says could be war crimes. #CNN # News #CNNi.
