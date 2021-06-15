President Biden says NATO is “extremely important” to US interests – BBC News





President Biden stressed his administration’s support for NATO, a military alliance originally formed during the Cold War to confront the Soviet Union and the Eastern Bloc. Playing in a very different tone from his previous Donald Trump, Joe Biden said the military alliance is “very important” to U.S. interests. It comes at a time when tensions between the United States, Russia and China are rising. He was speaking at a NATO summit in Belgium, ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten Introduction to North American editor Jon Sopel. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

