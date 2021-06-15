Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.9 earthquake – Indian Ocean, 59 km south of Bengkulu, Bengkulu, Indonesia, on June 15 9:16 pm (GMT +7)





An average earthquake of 4.9 magnitude, at a depth of 56 km

Jun 15 14:25 UTC: First to report: BMKG in 9 minutes. Jun 15 14:35: Volume has been recalculated from 4.8 to 4.9. The depth of the epicenter of the explosion was recalculated from 33.0 to 56.0 km (21 to 35 mi). The epicenter has been corrected by 14 km (8.8 mi) to the southwest.

Update Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 14:30

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale hit 52 kilometers southeast of Bengkulu, Indonesia, in the evening

Quake 4.8 June 15 9:16 pm (GMT +7)

An average earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was reported in the evening near Bingkulu, Bengkulu, Indonesia, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, the earthquake struck on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 9:16 pm local time at a fairly shallow depth 33 How many. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. Sismique (RéNaSS), which classified it as a 5.2-magnitude earthquake. Other agencies reporting the same earthquake include the 5.2-magnitude European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) and the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) 5.3, and based on preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, But it may be felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Weak shaking was probably felt in Pinkulu (309,700 people) located 52 km from the epicenter, and Krupp (46,200) 88 km away. Other towns or cities close to the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak shaking include Pagar Alam (population 70,400) located 97 km from the epicenter, and Lubuklinggau (population 148,200) 118 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: June 15, 2021 14:16:15 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: June 15 9:16 pm (GMT +7) Size: 4.9 Depth: 56.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 4.33°S/ 102.3°E (Indian Ocean, Indonesia) Nearest volcano: Dempo (84 km/52 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 59 km (37 mi) south of Bingkulu (population: 309700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 99 km (61 mi) southwest of Curup (population: 46,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 110 km (69 mi) WSW from Pagar Alam (population: 70,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 131 km (81 mi) SSW from Lubuklinggau (population: 148,200) – -> See nearby earthquakes! 151 km (94 mi) WSW from Lahat (population: 65,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 173 km (107 mi) WSW from Tanjungagung (population: 53,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 208 km (129 mi) west of Baturaga (population: 134,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 236 km (147 mi) west of Prabomullet (population: 103,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 314 km (195 mi) west of Palembang (pop: 1,441,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 545 km (339 miles) west of Jakarta (Population: 8,540,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast clouds 27.9 °C (82 °F), Humidity: 75%, Wind: 2 m/s (3 knots) From ESE base data source: Indonesia Meteorological, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency ) Rated released energy: 1.4 x 1012 Joules (392 MW/h, equivalent to 338 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area please report it Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4,956 kmSouthern Sumatra, IndonesiaBMKG 4,857 kmSouthern Sumatra, IndonesiaGFZ 5,260 kmSOUTHERN SUMATRA, INDONESIAEMSC 5,310 km Indonesia: Near PalembangRENASS 5,263 km55 Km SSE of Bengkulu km, Indonesia Southernake

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Bengkulu Tinga / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Find aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos