Hundreds of South Africans are looking for “diamonds” – BBC News





Hundreds of people have descended on a small Kwa-Zulu Christmas village in search of "diamonds". It happened when a man who was raising cattle found diamonds more than a week ago. His findings have prompted people from other provinces to join the search route. Some have found what they think are gemstones. Police are also on the scene, but appear to be making efforts to stop people from being excavated. The provincial government has described this activity as illegal mining.

