Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.1 – 74 km earthquake north of Umm Rashrash, Southern District, Israel, on June 16 2:08 am (GMT +3)

Batruq (50.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: House shook, strong shaking, and woke up in my sleep | 2 users found this interesting.

Jerusalem / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: I feel as if someone is shaking the table I was sitting on. | One user found this interesting.

Jerusalem (171.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel: I didn’t feel the earthquake (reported by our app)

204.4 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

47.2 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Shaking and Rolling / 30-60 seconds: scary sounds. Vibration throughout panic. Street dwellers

Eilat / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Petra / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds

49.9 km northeast or epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Petra / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swinging (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

63.4 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds

55.4 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Tafila, Busara (84.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds: It was kinda scary I woke up on my bed shivering and the bookshelf was making noise and shaking too

Ashkelon / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) Swinging / 2-5 sec

Beersheba (116.3 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: I felt dizzy, I looked at the chandelier and the crystal parts on it were moving

44.4 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Rum Village, Wadi Rum, Jordan (83.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: Wake up from horizontal vibrations. It seems to come in two rounds. Do not like the sound of rumbling.

LOD / very weak vibration (MMI II) / swaying horizontally (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

Wadi Musa / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion / 2-5 seconds: No work on the part

Jerusalem (177.8 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds

176.3 km N from the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

Jerusalem (171.5 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds ثوان

65.5 km ENE or epicenter [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Eilat (73 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Petra / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swinging (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Dimona (94.6 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short: very mild, three-round vibrations.

73.7 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / Single head bump / 2-5 seconds: My bad dance

Wadi Musa (49.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Obstacle / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: earthquakes as a result of the Dimona nuclear tonic explosion

115.5 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Wadi Musa / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds: An unexpected shaking that no one felt alone and then everyone else felt. It wasn’t very strong

75.8 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Mild vibration with the sound of furniture during vibration

Eilat / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / My head swayed (up and down) / Too short: It felt weird, it was really fast.

swaying/very weak shaking (MMI II)/horizontal swaying(side)/2-5secs: I felt my bed jiggle a little side to side for a few seconds

Arad / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec:

jerusalem / very weak shaking (MMI II) / swaying horizontally (sideways) / 5-10 seconds

Wadi Musa / Moderate shaking (MMI V): It was a strong tremor

йлат / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration

Trying to Sleep (114.4 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Eilat Israel / Light shaking (MMI IV)

Jerusalem / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Jerusalem / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 20-30 seconds

Jerusalem / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

Ramat Rashel / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

Jerusalem, Israel / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumbling, shaking / very short

Beit Shemesh / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Jerusalem (176.3 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

