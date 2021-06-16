Connect with us

Uncategorized

Call to investigate drug repression in the Philippines – BBC News

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By

 



The Attorney General of the International Criminal Court has called for an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in a deadly drug crackdown directed by the Philippine government. Thousands of civilians have been killed under the campaign. National data recognizes more than 6,000 dead, but international rights groups have long warned that the number could be much higher. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: