Call to investigate drug repression in the Philippines – BBC News
The Attorney General of the International Criminal Court has called for an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in a deadly drug crackdown directed by the Philippine government. Thousands of civilians have been killed under the campaign. National data recognizes more than 6,000 dead, but international rights groups have long warned that the number could be much higher. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
