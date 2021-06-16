Uncategorized
Ban on Hungarian LGBT content aimed at children – BBC News
The Hungarian Parliament approved a bill to call for content that promotes gender change or homosexuality in schools. The law would ban LGBT literature for children under the age of 18, including advertisements that promote material education and gay rights. Rights groups said the move resembled Russia’s 2013 “gay propaganda” law. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
