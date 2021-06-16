Ban on Hungarian LGBT content aimed at children – BBC News

Connect with us

Ban on Hungarian LGBT content aimed at children

47 seconds ago

The Hungarian Parliament approved a bill to call for content that promotes gender change or homosexuality in schools. The law would ban LGBT literature for children under the age of 18, including advertisements that promote material education and gay rights. Rights groups said the move resembled Russia’s 2013 “gay propaganda” law. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

