Earthquake Info: Light Mag. Earthquake 3.2 – 39 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Mineral County, Nevada, USA, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 1:32 pm (GMT-7)





An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, at a depth of 6 km

Jun 15 20:45 UTC: First to report: USGS in 13 minutes. Jun 15 21:01: Volume has been recalculated from 3.1 to 3.3. The depth of the epicenter of the explosion was recalculated from 7.6 to 6.1 km (4.7 to 3.8 mi). Epicenter position corrected by 3.3 km (2 mi) NW 15 June 21:13: magnitude recalculated from 3.3 to 3.2. The depth of the hypocenter’s center has been recalculated from 6.1 to 6.5 km (from 3.8 to 4 mi). Jun 15 21:16: The depth at the center of the hypocenter has been recalculated from 6.5 to 6.3 km (4 to 3.9 mi).

Updated Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 20:51

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred 41 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, United States.

3.1 Earthquake June 15 1:32 pm (GMT -7)

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake near Hawthorne, Mineral County, Nevada, USA, was reported just 18 minutes ago by the US Geological Survey, which is the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States. The earthquake occurred 4.7 miles below the epicenter around noon on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1:32 pm local time. The exact size, center and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) that also recorded the 3.1 magnitude earthquake, and includes cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak tremor may have been felt, Mina (#160) which is 18 miles from the epicenter. In Hawthorne (population 3,300, 41 miles away), and Tonopah (located 2,500, 45 miles), people may not have felt the earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: Jun 15, 2021 20:32:57 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 1:32 PM (GMT-7) Size: 3.2 Depth: 6.3 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 38.1677°N/118.0759°W (Mineral, Nevada, US) Nearest volcano: Mono Lake (86 km/53 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 25 km (15 mi) south of Mina (population: 155) -> See nearby earthquakes ! 62 km (39 mi) south of Hawthorne (pop: 3270) -> See nearby earthquakes! 75 km (47 mi) west of Tonopah (population: 2,480) -> See nearby earthquakes! 94 km (58 mi) NE Bishop (California) (POP: 3810) -> See nearby earthquakes! 98 km (61 mi) NE Mammoth Lakes (California) (Population: 7950) -> See nearby earthquakes! 184 km (114 mi) southeast of Carson City (pop: 54,500) -> see nearby earthquakes 184 km (114 mi) south of Carson City (pop.: 54,500) -> see nearby earthquakes 210 km (131 mi) southeast of Sparks ( Pop: 96100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 214 km (133 mi) south of Reno (population: 241,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 218 km (135 miles) northeast of Fresno (California) (population: 520,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! Raw data source: USGS (US Geological Survey) Rated released energy: 4 x 109 Joules (1.11 MWh, equivalent to 0.951 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area please report it Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 3.26.3 km24 Km S of Mina, Nevada USGS 3.26 kmNEVADAEMSC User reports for this earthquake (1)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Fallon, NV / Doesn’t Feel: Driving..don’t feel

Find aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos