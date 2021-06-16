Philippines: ICC may investigate deadly war on Duterte drugs





The Attorney General of the International Criminal Court has requested an investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war in the Philippines.

Fatou Bensouda says crimes against humanity could be committed, and 30,000 civilians could be killed in the majority, members of the security forces said. Warning: This report contains gruesome initial images and offensive language.

