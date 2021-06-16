Connect with us

Philippines: ICC may investigate deadly war on Duterte drugs

The Attorney General of the International Criminal Court has requested an investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war in the Philippines. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Fatou Bensouda says crimes against humanity could be committed, and 30,000 civilians could be killed in the majority, members of the security forces said. Warning: This report contains gruesome initial images and offensive language. ————————————————– ————————- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

