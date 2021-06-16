Uncategorized
Israel makes Gaza after firing balloons – BBC News
Israel said it carried out airstrikes in Gaza last night after Palestinians fired fireballs from the territory in the first major outbreak since the 11-day conflict last month. The Israeli military says it has targeted compounds that make up Hamas, a militant group that controls Gaza. There were no casualties on either side and calm was restored by Wednesday morning. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
