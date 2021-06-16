Biden and Putin meet for talks in Geneva – BBC News





US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are holding a meeting to hold the long-awaited first summit. Interviews in Geneva (Switzerland) indicated that relations between the two sides are at the bottom. The talks will include gun control and allegations of Russian cyberattacks in the US. No major progress is expected but there are hopes of finding small areas of consensus. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source