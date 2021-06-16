Biden told Putin, “We need basic road rules so we can all comply.”





It was a "frank and honest discussion" as Vladimir Putin described the summit's talks with President Biden in Geneva today, claiming that there was no hostility between the two leaders.

As for Mr Biden, in a separate press conference on the road, he stated "I have done what I have done", stressing that human rights will always be on the table and warned that if opposition leader Alexei Navalny were killed in prison, the consequences in Russia would be "devastating".



