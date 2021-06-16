Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.4 – South Pacific earthquake, 34 km south of Valparaíso, de Valparaíso region, Chile, on June 16 4:13 pm (GMT -4)





An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale at a depth of 30 km

Jun 16 20:26 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 13 minutes. Jun 16 20:30: Data updates from GUG (US, Chile) now used Jun 16 21:06: Hypocenter depth recalculated from 33.0 to 29.7 km (21 to 18.5 miles).

Updated Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 20:30

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near Valparaiso, Valparaiso Province, Valparaiso Province, Chile

4.9 earthquake June 16 4:13 pm (GMT -4)

Just 17 minutes ago, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake occurred near Valparaíso, Provencia de Valparaíso, de Valparaíso Region, Chile. The earthquake was recorded on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 4:13 pm local time, at a shallow depth of 21 km below the Earth’s surface, and the event was presented by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the first seismic agency. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which stated the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0, and based on preliminary seismic data, several people in the epicenter area may have felt the earthquake. . It shouldn’t have caused major damage, other than things falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Cartagena (pop 16.900) located 23 km from the epicenter, the earthquake was supposed to be felt as a slight shaking. It is located in San Antonio (85,700 people) 28 km from the epicenter, Valparaíso (282,400 people) 35 km, Viña del Mar (population 294,600) 38 km, Quilbio (population 130,300) 40 km, Villa Alemana (population 97,300) 44 km, Melibela (population 63,100) 57 km, Quelotta (67800) 65 km, Santiago (4837300) 96 km, and Puente Alto (population 510,400) 106 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: June 16, 2021 20:13:26 UTC – local time at the epicenter: June 16 4:13 pm (GMT-4) Size: 4.4 Depth: 29.7 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 33.342 degrees south /71,665°W (South Pacific, Chile) Nearest volcano: San Jose (171 km / 106 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 24 km (15 mi) NW Cartagena (San Antonio) (population: 16,900) -> Watch earthquakes Nearby! 29 km (18 mi) north of San Antonio (population: 85,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 34 km (21 mi) south of Valparaíso (population: 282,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 37 km (23 mi) southwest of Vina del Mar (population: 294,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24 mi) southwest of Quilbio (population: 130,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 43 km (27 mi) southwest of Villa Alimana (population: 97,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 57 km (35 mi) northwest of Mlibela (population: 63,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 64 km (40 mi) south of Quilota (population: 67,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 95 km (59 mi) west of Santiago (population: 4837,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 105 km (65 mi) west of Puente Alto (population: 510,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 16.9 °C (62 °F), Humidity: 71%, Wind: 2 m/s (4 knots) From WNW primary data source: GUG (US Chile) Estimated outgoing power: 2.5 x 1011 joules (69.8 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4,430 km Chile: 13 Km Al N De El TaboGUG (U.

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

91.9 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 30-60 seconds (reported by our app)

Valparaiso, Chile. (32.6 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Agua Santa (35.4 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) Valparaíso, Valparaíso (33.1 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) Valparaíso, Viña del Mar, Recreo (35.2 km NE) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) Peñalolén (103 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 s: Temblor corto como una sacudida (Reported by our app)

Concon / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / 5-10 seconds: Short but powerful vibration. It started with a rumble and then came the movement

Valparaiso / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

92.1 km east of the epicenter [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Find aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

