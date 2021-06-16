The “black fungus” associated with Covid is spreading in India





India has begun to remove some of Covid’s restrictions, despite struggling with a devastating second wave of the pandemic, as the number of new cases continues to fall. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

However, a new infection associated with the Delta variant of coronavirus is also taking place across the country. Mucormycosis or black fungus is spreading so fast that the government has declared an epidemic. Cases as far away as Uruguay and Egypt have also been reported. Warning: There are serious images from the beginning of this report by Mandakini Gahlot. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source