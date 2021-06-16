Connect with us

Iranian elections: who will elect voters as president? – BBC News

There are seven men running for the ninth president of the Islamic Republic. Analysts say the disqualification of most reformist and centrist candidates has turned the election into a single-horse race, assured that the head of the judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi, will almost win. Voters give their opinion on the candidates and whether they will vote. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

