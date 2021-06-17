Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.1 earthquake – Aegean Sea, 36 km northwest of Iraklion, Heraklion Regional Unit, Crete, Greece, on June 17 3:35 am (GMT +3)





An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, at a depth of 60 km

Jun 17 00:38 UTC: First to arrive: GFZ in 3 minutes. June 17 00:39: Data updates from NOA are now being used… [show all] … Jun 17 00:40: Volume has been recalculated from 4.1 to 4.2. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 39.7 to 43.6 km (from 25 to 27 mi). The epicenter has been corrected by 2.3 km (1.4 mi) towards S.17 Jun 00:41: the magnitude has been recalculated from 4.2 to 4.1. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 43.6 to 65.2 km (27 to 41 mi). The epicenter position was corrected by 8.4 km (5.2 mi) towards S.17 Jun 00:49: the epicenter depth was recalculated from 65.2 to 59.6 km (41 to 37 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 13 km (8.3 mi) northwest.

Date and Time: June 17, 2021 00:35:15 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: June 17 3:35 am (GMT +3) Size: 4.1 Depth: 59.6 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 35.5815°N /24.8891°E (Aegean, Greece) Nearest volcano: Santorini (113 km/70 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 21 km (13 mi) NE Bali (Population: 450) -> See nearby earthquakes! 33 km (20 mi) northwest of Gazi (pop: 12600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 36 km (23 mi) northwest of Iraklion (population: 137,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 36 km (23 mi) northwest of Nea Alikarnasos (Nea Alikarnassus) (Bob: 12900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 44 km (27 mi) north of Rethymnon (Rethymno) (population: 32,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 46 km (29 mi) northwest of Prophitis Elias (population: 1,480) –> See nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) northwest of Kato Goff (population: 2,150) -> See nearby earthquakes! 59 km (37 mi) north of Moyers (pop: 6,380) -> See nearby earthquakes! 62 km (38 mi) west of Malia (population: 4,340) -> See nearby earthquakes! 287 km (178 mi) southeast of Athens (population: 664,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 35 km (22 mi) northwest of Crete (population: 623,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 18.5°C (65°F), Humidity: 63%, Wind: 4 m/s (8 knots) Primary data source: NOA (National Observatory of Athens) Estimated outgoing power: 8.9× 1010 joules (24.8 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 21.3 tons of TNT) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.160 km GREECE: 36 Km NW From IraklionNOA 4.170 kmCRETE, GRECEEMSC 4.334 km Crete, Greece GFZ 4.079 km Greece: GIRIT ADASI (MEDITERRANEAN SEA) KOERI-RETMC unknownn / aNear Iraklion, Greece 514 km North Mediterranean West Mersa Matruh, users reports about this earthquake (12)

Rethymno / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 sec: The whole house shivered. wake me up. | One user found this interesting.

Bali Crete / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds: I was in the upstairs bed and he woke me up, the bed was shaking, just after the earthquake there was a moaning noise that lasted for about 8 seconds.

Arkhanis (49.3 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Gas / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Rattlesnake, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Hersonissos / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swinging (lateral) / Very Short

1304.7 km northeast or epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

25.9 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Basalite (31 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Heraklion / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Iraklio (36.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short

Adelianos Campos (38.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short

Heraklion crete / moderate vibration (MMI V) / single vertical protrusion / very short

